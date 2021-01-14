SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say they're investigating a credit union robbery that unfolded Thursday afternoon.
SPD says it happened at the South Carolina State Credit Union branch along Camelot Drive around 3 p.m. The department's Facebook page featured a post with security footage showing the suspect, saying he was a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a blue medical-style mask. SPD notes it's not known if the suspect had a weapon.
SPD also said officers were in the area conducting an aerial search and K9 track.
No further details were immediately available.
