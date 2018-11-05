SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg City dispatch said officers were on the scene of a shooting within city limits.
At 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shots fired call. Dispatch said the shooting occurred on Norris street at the Norris Ridge Apartment complex.
Upon arrival, officers confirmed that two males had been shot. Both were transported via private vehicles before police or EMS arrived.
Officers said witnesses told them a group of males were in a verbal altercation prior to the shots being fired. They were also told one victim is 18 and the other is 21 years of age.
One victim was shot in the upper torso while the other was shot in the upper left thigh, officers said. Both victims are being treated at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Officers say this is an active, ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.
