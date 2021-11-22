SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spartanburg say they are investigating three armed robberies between Friday and Sunday in the city's west side.
Police responded on John B White Sr. Boulevard on Friday after a witness claimed that armed suspects demanded the witness drive them to an ATM to take money before fleeing the area, according to a release.
On Saturday, officers say that three victims reported being approached by two armed suspects that demanded money and took the victims' personal items. After this, the two victims reported a similar incident to the one on Friday. They claim they were told to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash, with the suspects leaving shortly after.
Officers say that a third incident happened on Sunday at John B. White Sr. Boulevard again. According to a statement from a witness, a woman claimed she was pumping gas when a man approached her car, demanded money and presented a gun.
The woman sped away and no victims from these incidents were injured, according to Spartanburg police. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the police department at 864.596.2065 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
