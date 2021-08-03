SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spartanburg say they are asking for help to identify a suspect accused of taking several checks, cash and money orders by using sticky mouse traps to retrieve the items.
According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection for three separate incidents. One took place on Sunday at Timber Creek Apartments while the others took place on Monday along Marion Ave. and John B. White Sr. Blvd., according to SPD.
Police say that the suspect was seen wearing glasses, a white hat, and a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes.
SPD says that the suspect was driving a dark SUV that could be a Jeep Cherokee.
Anyone with information is asked to call Spartanburg police at 864-596-2065 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
