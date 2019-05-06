SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department announced they've charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder after a shooting left one person injured Sunday.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting along Dr. O C Kirkland Terrace within city limits. They arrived to find a man shot in the upper chest and abdomen.
The victim told police he was shot while sitting on his couch. Officers say his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Investigators were called, and a K9 was deployed for tracking.
The suspect, identified as Antwon Cohen, walked into City Hall sometime later in the day. He was detained and arrested.
Cohen was transported to the county jail, where he was booked and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
