SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a man is facing charges after they say he robbed a victim he also tried to sexually assault.
Warrants given by SPD to FOX Carolina accuse 21-year-old Marquavius Tyrik Morman, who has addresses listed in Gray Court and Union, of holding a gun to the victim on January 3 along Air Flow Drive. During the incident, police say Morman stole money and car keys while confining the victim, and intended to sexually assault that victim.
However, SPD arrested Morman on Friday, booking him into jail. He has since been charged with one count each of armed robbery, kidnapping, and 3rd degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.
As of writing, bond has not been determined.
