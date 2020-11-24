SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg Police say that a man was located after he had been missing since Friday night.
According to authorities, John Dawkins was located in the area of Highway 295 and Venture Blvd. around 4:00 Monday afternoon. Police say a person contacted them when they noticed Dawkins walking along the highway.
When officers arrived, they say Dawkins wasn't wearing shoes and was walking without a coat, covered in dirt.
Officers say they asked Dawkins if he knew where he was and say he replied, "Spartanburg". However police say Dawkins could not tell them where he had been for the past two days.
Police say Dawkins was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
SPD says that they learned that Dawkins was missing while responding a residence on Holly Drive Friday night in reference to a missing person.
