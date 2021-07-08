SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg Police officer has been charged after a domestic violence incident, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Dejuan Tremaine Shell, 25, is charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to SLED.
The incident happened Wednesday, July 7 in Spartanburg County.
Shell got into a physical altercation with the victim by shoving them and giving them injuries while a child was there, according to the arrest warrant.
Shell is now at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.