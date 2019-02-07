SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A kitten who was rescued by a Spartanburg police officer is now settled in her new home -- with the officer that saved her, no less.

In January, Spartanburg PD shared that Ofc. Russo and her training officer got a call from a business on North Pine Street to try and help the kitten get free, and with a little effort Russo got the kitten out.

A few weeks later, SPD has even happier news: Russo has officially welcomed the kitten into her home, naming her Maya.

SPD reports Maya has been spayed, and reminds pet owners to keep their own furry friends spayed and neutered to help control the animal population.