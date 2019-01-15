SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said they were called to help rescue a kitten stuck inside the hood of a car over the weekend.
Police said Officer Russo and her training officer got a call from a business on North Pine Street and responded to try and help the animal.
“Officer Russo was able to slide her arm down inside the car and find the cat,” police posted on Facebook. “She immediately started to love on her hand and after a little bit of maneuvering she was able to grab her scruff and pull her out.”
The officers named the kitten Priscilla and took her to the Spartanburg Humane Society to see if her owners could be located.
