Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, two Spartanburg Police officers were injured when troopers say their vehicle went off the interstate in Spartanburg County and struck multiple trees.
According to troopers, the accident happened Monday afternoon around 12:34 p.m.
Troopers say a medical emergency forced the driver of a 2019 pickup truck to go off the left side of I-85 northbound striking two trees.
Troopers say both officers in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, but were transported to Spartanburg Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
Major Art Littlejohn of the Spartanburg Police Department confirmed that both officers were treated and released from the hospital.
Troopers say no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no charges have been filed against the driver.
Major Littlejohn confirmed that the truck the officers were driving was a department vehicle assigned to their forensics division.
