Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday the Spartanburg Police Department began a partnership with QuickTrip convenience stores to provide a safer place where citizens can conduct online transactions.
Two QuickTrip locations in the city limits of Spartanburg will have designated parking spaces for citizens to meet and conduct online transactions. These "Exchange Zones" will be located at 448 East Saint John Street and 489 West Main Street.
The spaces will be clearly marked with red paint, and each location includes 24 hour video and audio monitoring which can be viewed by QuickTrip employees and shared with police if necessary.
Police remind citizens while this is not an absolute way to eliminate online fraud from the community, it does provide an additional level of safety as opposed to meeting strangers in unknown locations.
Police remind people there is always a risk when meeting unknown individuals to conduct online transactions so offer the following recommendations:
- Always conduct business in the daytime
- Meet at a public location where there are many people
- Do not allow strangers to come into your home
- Be familiar with your surroundings at all times
- Arrive earlier to determine your exit strategy
- Take your personal cell phone with you
- If you go alone make sure someone knows your plans
- Call police immediately if something happens
- Remember, if it's too good to be true it probably is.
Spartanburg Police believe these exchange locations will help prevent people being the victims of theft, robbery, fraud, and even assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.