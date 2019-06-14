Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg say a man was stabbed in the head as he was walking home on Thursday night.
According to the police report, the incident occurred near Victoria Gardens located on Howard Street.
Officers say, the victim said he was approached by a group of five men who began to ask him questions about drugs. Police say the victim told the men he didn't have any and didn't know where they could find any then began to walk away.
According to police, as the victim was walking away and as he reached the railroad tracks between Franklin Street and Hugh Street, the victim was stabbed on the right side of his neck, just below and behind his ear.
The victim told officers he ran home and then called police.
Doctors at the hospital told officers the stabbing did not hit any major arteries, but that surgery would be required to stop the bleeding.
Police are still investigating the incident.
