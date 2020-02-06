Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - With severe storms moving through the City of Spartanburg several roads are closed due to massive damage.
Police say downed trees, powerlines, gas lines and structures are causing road closures across the city.
As of noon on Thursday the following roads are closed in the city:
- Baltimore Street near West Main Street
- W.O. Ezell and Chestnut (most of W.O. Ezell is blocked)
- Westover Drive and Gibson
- Connecticut
- John B. White and Crescent
- Pine and Boyd
- Dover Road
- Webber Road
- Greengate and Dupree
- Franklin Street at under path (water)
- Beaumont Avenue (water)
Police are urging residents to shelter in place, remain in homes, and stay off roadway until the area is clear of damage and debris.
Police say trees are down in many neighborhoods. Officers are checking damaged homes to make sure no one is trapped.
