SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department says that it is searching for a man who walked away from his home at some point late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
SPD says that they learned that Dawkins was missing while responding a residence on Holly Dr. in reference to a missing person.
Police say 66-year-old John Dawkins is an army veteran who has dementia.
Dawkins is around six-feet-tall and 180 pounds according to police.
The man was last seen wearing a gray jacket with white stripes, gray pants and white socks with no shoes.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 864-596-2065 or 864-596-2222.
