SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department say they responded to a report of a missing person on Saturday. 

According to a report from SPD, a woman claimed that a man left a house along Fisher Ave. without saying where he was going. 

The man, later identified as Adolphus Brown Jr., was last seen near a gas station in Hiawassee, Georgia, police say. 

Brown is reported to be driving a blue Nissan rental car with a North Carolina license plate that reads JAV-2395. 

