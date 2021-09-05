SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department say they responded to a report of a missing person on Saturday.
According to a report from SPD, a woman claimed that a man left a house along Fisher Ave. without saying where he was going.
The man, later identified as Adolphus Brown Jr., was last seen near a gas station in Hiawassee, Georgia, police say.
Brown is reported to be driving a blue Nissan rental car with a North Carolina license plate that reads JAV-2395.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Dispatch: Deputies respond to shooting on Fleetwood Drive in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.