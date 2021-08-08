SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department says that it received a report of a missing person on Friday.
According to a police report, a subject claimed that a woman by the name of Teresa Watkins had been missing since July 30.
The subject claimed that Teresa's last known location was her residence along Caulder Circle.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
