SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department say they are searching for a missing woman.
Police identified the woman as Donna Jones.
According to a police report, Jones has a scar on her lip and a back tattoo of a dragonfly.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Troopers: One dead in crash on N. Pine Street in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.