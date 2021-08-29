SPARTANURG SC, (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department say that they were called to respond to a report of a runaway near Raintree Dr. early Sunday morning.
According to police, a woman reported that her daughter left a house in the area at around 11:30 Saturday evening and does not have a phone with her.
Officers say that the girl is described as measuring at around four feet, eight inches in height and weighing around 120 pounds with brown eyes and braided black hair with gold ends.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: Greenville County deputies searching for lost hiker, sheriff's office says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.