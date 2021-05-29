SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg police department says that it is searching for a runaway juvenile that has been missing since Friday and could be headed towards Dorman Centre.
According to a report from SPD, the juvenile ran away from his residence along Seven Oaks Lane in Spartanburg.
Spartanburg PD says that the runaway juvenile is a 16-year-old male, measuring at around five feet, six inches in height and weighing around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with a white sweatshirt displaying a red graphic on the front.
According to police, the juvenile has dreads and the sides of his head are shaved.
Anyone with information should contact Spartanburg police.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Two men arrested during drug and stolen property investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.