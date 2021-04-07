SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department is asking the public's help to identify suspects in a surveillance video seen stealing from a tip jar at a Starbucks in downtown Spartanburg.
Spartanburg police shared the video on their official Facebook page.
Police says that anyone with information should call (864)-573-0000.
