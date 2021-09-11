SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Spartanburg Police department say they are searching for two runaway girls that were last seen near Union St.
According to a report from police, the two girls, both aged 16, left the area at around 9:40 Friday night.
The girls were identified in the report as Molly Brown and Jennifer Gomilar.
Officers say that Jennifer was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a gray sweater with a black jacket and white vans. Jennifer has brownish blonde shoulder length hair, according to police.
According to the report, Molly was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray shorts, white crocs with a purple bonnet on her head.
Witnesses report that the girls got a ride, but the make and model of the vehicle is unknown as of this writing. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg PD: Officers investigating after a body was found
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.