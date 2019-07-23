SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) It's an unfortunate fact, but active shooter situations are becoming all too common in America today.
In order to ensure everyone - not just first responders - are prepared for how to handle an active shooter, the Spartanburg Police Department is offering ways to help educate and train civilians on what to do in such an event.
The Civilian Response Seminar is a one-hour session that provides information about shooters, disaster response, and how to respond if trapped inside a building during a mass shooting.
Officers say the seminar is based on the Avoid, Deny (ADD)/Run, Hide, Fight strategy.
The Department will be holding the presentation at the Cleveland Park Event Center located at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
The presentation is free to the public.
