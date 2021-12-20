SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced an agreement to ensure access for Cigna customers.
The multi-year agreement will allow Cigna customers access to Spartanburg Regional's hospitals, facilities, and physician network for qualitycare, according to the healthcare system.
“The collaboration we have with Spartanburg Regional puts affordable, predictable, high-quality care in reach for all those we jointly serve, and puts the interests of our customers and employer clients first,” said Charles Pitts, Cigna market president for the Carolinas in a news release.
We're told the new agreement will start Jan. 1, 2022.
“We appreciate our relationship with Cigna and look forward to working with them in the future to bring greater value to the Upstate community,” said Paul Butler, senior vice president, Spartanburg Regional.
