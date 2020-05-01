SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare has released the latest numbers on testing statewide.
As of May 1st, the total number of patients tested statewide is 3,926.
Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites April 24-30:
▪ USC Upstate: 609
▪ Cherokee Medical Center: 108
▪ Union Medical Center: 39
Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through April 30:
▪ Spartanburg County: 287
▪ Cherokee County: 17
▪ Union County: 26
Spartanburg Regional has 12 inpatients who have COVID-19 as of May 1st.
