SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is welcoming two campuses to its family.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) has reached an agreement with the subsidiaries of Community Health Systems to acquire the Mary Black Health System. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
The campuses involved in the acquisition are the Mary Black Memorial Hospital in Spartanburg and the Mary Black Hospital in Gaffney.
The acquisition includes all physician clinics and outpatient services at both hospitals, which will become part of SRHS once the transaction is complete. The regulatory review process has just begun and the acquisition is not final.
Substantially all employees in good standing at the time the transaction is closed will be hired. Once the acquisition is finished, more than 8,000 associates will be employed, and SRHS will operate six hospitals in Spartanburg, Union, and Cherokee counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.