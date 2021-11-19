SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Health System announced plan to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate Friday.
Spartanburg Regional representatives said the Center Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is requiring hospital and health system workers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.
This applies to all current staff members, including associates, students, volunteers, residents, and medical staff, regardless of the whether the positions are clinical or nonclinical, according to the health system.
The health system said more than 9,500 associates and providers were notified on Friday, Nov. 12 of the announcement.
The CMS regulation require healthcare systems that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs, including Spartanburg Regional, to establish a process to ensure workers are fully vaccinated over two phases:
- Phase 1: By Dec. 6, providers and associates must have received their first dose of a 2-shot series of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of a 1-shot vaccine of Johnson & Johnson.
- Phase 2: By Jan. 4, all providers and associates must complete the primary vaccination series.
