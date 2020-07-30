SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Inspecting cars is a small part of Amit Patel’s job. He’s the general manager at Spartanburg Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.
“We not only want to sell cars, we want to help out the community, Patel said.
He says when Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System needed assistance he and the owner of the dealership offered help.
“They were testing out of tents and we thought the our service drive at our old location would be a perfect place for them to really ramp -up testing,” Patel said.
The dealership recently moved to an 18-acre lot on Fairforest Road and they also faced challenges when COVID-19 hit.
“Our manufacturer was closed down for two and half months. So, we had a two and half month period when we weren’t getting new inventory,” Patel said.
Now, the old location is a drive-thru, no-order, no-cost, COVID-19 testing site.
“This means that anyone in the community can come to this site for testing regardless of whether they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” Lori McMillan said.
She’s the Vice President of Professional Services with Spartanburg Regional.
“We have additional testing sites in Cherokee and in Union and at those sites we will offer no order, no-cost testing,” McMillan said.
She says healthcare workers noticed an increase in demand for testing.
“We want to make sure we make testing available and accessible to anyone who feels they need testing in the Upstate,” McMillan said.
Patel believes serving the community is what truly drives him and his co-workers.
“We want to make sure everybody in this community is staying safe,” Patel said.
