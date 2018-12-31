SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced on New Year’s Eve that its acquisition of Mary Black Health System was complete.
SRHS said the acquisition includes the 207-bed Mary Black hospital in Spartanburg and the 125-bed facility in Gaffney, as well as Mary Black’s physician offices and outpatient services.
The unified system will include more than 400 physicians and 100 doctor offices, will employ almost 9,000 people, and manage six hospitals in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.
“This purchase will provide much needed additional capacity for inpatient care in Spartanburg,” Spartanburg Regional CEO Bruce Holstien said in a news release.
As part of the merger, Mary Black-Gaffney is being renamed Cherokee Medical Center, and the Mary Black Hospital in Spartanburg will be renamed Spartanburg Medical Center—Mary Black Campus. SRHS leaders recognized the importance of keeping the Mary Black name, a news release stated.
“This acquisition brings two companies with a long history together,” Holstien said. “We are looking to honor history. The Mary Black name will always have a place with us.”
The SRHS traces its roots back to 1921 when Spartanburg General Hospital opened. The Mary Black Memorial Hospital opened in 1925.
