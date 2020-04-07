SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Health System is asking for the community's help in acquiring masks for use in nursing facilities and hospital campuses.
The hospital system is now accepting homemade masks to help with the increased demand at facilities.
On Monday, all workers were required to wear masks when entering SRHS facilities.
SRHS gave these tips on how to make and donate masks:
Materials needed (with elastic)
- Tight-weave cotton fabric (i.e. quilting cotton)
- Fabric must be newly purchased within approximately the past year and never used.
- Wash and dry fabric without fragrance or dyes prior to sewing.
- Rope elastic, beading cord elastic will work. You may also use 1/8 inch flat elastic if 1/4 inch is unavailable. Some have used wider flat elastic and cut it in half with some success.
One adult mask requires two (2) 9 inch x 6 inch pieces tight-weave cotton and two 7 inch pieces of 1/4 inch elastic. Therefore, one yard of 44 inch wide fabric yields 12-15 masks. You need 7.5 yards of elastic for 25 masks (14 inches per mask).
You can make two sizes: adult or child. Adult-sized masks will be the greatest need.
Put right sides of cotton fabric together. Be sure any fabric design is placed horizontally.
Cut 9 x 6 (adult) or 7.5 x 5 (child)
Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.
Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.
Now sew across that top of the mask to the next corner. Again, put an elastic with the edge out.
Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.
Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5 inch to 2 inch open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.
Pin 3 tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction
Sew around the edge of the mask twice.
How to donate?
To donate, please email communitycares@srhs.com.
RELATED - WATCH: DHEC releases tutorial on making homemade face masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.