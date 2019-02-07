Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is implementing flu restrictions.
On Thursday the hospital has requested that, for the health of patients and the community, visitors voluntarily stay away from the hospital.
The healthcare system says they are requesting this as a precaution against the spread of influenza.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System recommends:
Anyone with flu-like symptoms is asked not to visit within the hospital. These symptoms include: fever, nausea, breathing difficulty, general achiness.
People in the following categories should visit only if absolutely necessary:
- Pregnant women
- Those with weakened immune systems
- Those with lung conditions or breathing difficulties
- Children under the age of 18 and older adults
The hospital is also requesting if you have flu like symptoms to visit your primary care doctor or an immediate care center. The hospital says only people that fall under the following categories should seek treatment at the ER:
- People younger than 2 years old and older than 65 years old
- Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)
- Nursing home and long-term care facility residents
- Multiple chronic conditions, such as heart disease and blood disorders.
The hospital says if you are having flu symptoms, you can find care by going here on your computer, tablet, or phone.
