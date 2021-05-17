SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials say that starting on May 17, patients at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's hospitals will now be allowed to have two visitors in most cases.
Officials say that visitors will still be required to wear masks throughout their visit, and masks will be proved upon entering the hospital. Patients receiving visitors will also be required to wear a mask while visitors are in the room, according to offiicals.
Visitation hours are 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week for the following hospitals:
• Spartanburg Medical Center – Church Street Campus
• Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus
• Cherokee Medical Center
• Union Medical Center
At Pelham Medical Center, visitation hours are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.
Officials say COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors except in certain situations, such as end of life.
Visitors under the age of 15 will not be allowed at any hospital, according to officials.
