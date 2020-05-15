SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System said its current contract with Cigna terminates on May 31, 2020.
A spokesman for the hospital system said they have been in contract negotiations for the past several months, but have not yet agreed to new terms.
"Unfortunately, both sides cannot reach an agreement. Therefore, Spartanburg Regional and its affiliated physicians will be out of network for Cigna commercial members after May 31, 2020," said Luke Connell, SRHS Director of External Communications.
Connell said Medicare Advantage plans will remain in network.
"Spartanburg Regional understands Cigna is communicating to its customers that we have requested a significant increase in our contract rates. This is not accurate," Connell added. "Cigna has been unwilling to agree to contract terms consistent with those we have with much larger health plans, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna."
The hospital system's agreements with insurance companies, like Cigna, allow it to sustain the critical health services that patients depend on, Connell said.
