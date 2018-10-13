SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Regional Health System held a reunion for former patients treated in their Child Development Center.
A free festival was held for children who were treated for critical illnesses or injuries in the hospital's neonatal and pediatric intensive care units.
The festival included food and games.
Former patients and their families celebrated the event by wearing their favorite superhero costumes.
