Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is requesting that visitors with flu-like symptoms voluntarily stay away from the hospital.
Officials with the hospital say it's in an effort the keep both patients and the community healthy.
The hospital is recommending anyone with flu-like symptoms not to visit and says if you are experiencing symptoms to consider visiting your primary care physician.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, nausea, breathing difficulty, general achiness.
The hospital says people in the following categories should only come to the hospital to visit if it's absolutely necessary:
- Pregnant Women
- Those with weakened immune systems
- Those with lung conditions or breathing difficulties
- Children under the age of 18 and older adults
The Emergency Center is not the appropriate place to be seen for flu symptoms unless you fall under the following categories:
- People younger than 2 years old and older than 65 years old
- Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)
- Nursing home and long-term care facility residents
- Multiple chronic conditions, such as heart disease and blood disorders
The hospital says if you are experiencing flu symptoms to:
- Connect with a board-certified physician on your computer, tablet or phone through Virtual Care.
- Check wait times and reserve your place in line with online check-in for an Immediate Care Center visit.
