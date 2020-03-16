Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is asking visitors not to visit any of its locations in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Monday, the hospital said they're asking people not to visit any of their hospitals - including nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Hospital visitors will be limited to only one designated partner, or primary caregiver/guardian at a time. This includes maternity and pediatric patients.
No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed on any hospital campus.
The hospital says exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations, or if a visitor is essential for the patient's emotional well-being and care.
All visitors are restricted from nursing home locations, except in certain compassionate care circumstances - like an end-of-life situation.
"We recognize that this can be disappointing to our visitors, patients and their loved ones. We apologize for any inconvenience," the hospital said in a press release.
They say their number one priority is the health of the public, and safety of their patients.
