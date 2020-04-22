SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg Regional announced that they are now taking part in the federally sponsored program that focuses on treating critically ill coronavirus patients with plasma from those who've recovered.
The national Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, led by the Mayo Clinic, has a goal of transfusing the donated plasma - which is rich in antibodies - to help improve the chance of recovery for those who are still battling COVID-19.
Eligible donors must meet criteria laid out by the Food and Drug Administration, including recovering from the virus and testing negative for it.
“Spartanburg Regional has a long history of participating in innovative research programs that benefit patients,” said Dr. James Bearden, vice president of clinical research and associate director of clinical research. “Our team is pleased to partner in this effort to treat patients who are critically ill with COVID-19.”
On April 18, the health care system says they registered their first patient to receive donated plasma. A team of highly trained doctors and nurses partnered with the Blood Connection to coordinate the effort.
Spartanburg Regional staff believe this potentially groundbreaking treatment will greatly benefit families affected by the illness, as well as advance research into finding a cure.
“This could potentially save lives here in the Upstate while also providing us with important information about treating this virus – information that will be invaluable to hospitals across the country as we continue this fight together,” said Dr. Chuck Morrow, chief medical officer and vice president for medical.
Physicians treating coronavirus patients at any institution can register those individuals for donation here.
