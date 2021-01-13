Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced on Wednesday that people who are in Phase 1a or seniors age 7- and older can add their names to a registration list via an online tool.
Officials said people can register starting this Friday at SpartanburgRegional.com/Vaccine. Once Spartanburg Regional receives confirmation of additional vaccine allocations from the federal government, they will begin notifying eligible individuals who have registered online that URL.
Officials said people who are unable to register online and have additional questions may also call Spartanburg Regional’s COVID-19 Customer Service by phone at 864-577-4091.
“We understand that the public is eager to get this vaccine, and we are excited to vaccinate more people in our community,” said David Church, chairman of Spartanburg Regional’s COVID-19 Task Force in a news release. “However, like many other states, the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines is limited here in South Carolina. We are asking everyone to be patient.”
A partnership with the University of South Carolina – Upstate will establish a temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents of Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties, officials announced.
“USC Upstate has been a tremendous partner throughout this pandemic, including hosting Spartanburg Regional’s first drive-thru COVID-19 testing location,” Church added.
The vaccine clinic will open beginning the week of Monday, Jan. 18, at the Army National Guard and University Readiness Center at USC Upstate. Spartanburg Regional is prepared to administer between 8,000 and 10,000 doses per week at the clinic.
SRHC asked people to please understand:
- Vaccine supply is limited. At this time, individuals in Phase 1a, including those 70-plus years old, are eligible for the vaccine.
- You must have an appointment to receive a vaccine at this location. To register for an appointment, complete the registration form at SpartanburgRegional.com/Vaccine.
- Please continue to check with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and SpartanburgRegional.com for information about eligibility.
“Our hospitals are at peak capacity. Our healthcare workers are exhausted, and we need your help. The vaccine is an opportunity for each of us to keep ourselves and our families safe, to get our economy back on track and our lives back to normal,” said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer, in a news release. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “At 95 percent effectiveness, the vaccine is extraordinarily effective at protecting you from the virus. Imagine what normal means to you, then take control by getting vaccinated.”
For more information about Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Coronavirus.
