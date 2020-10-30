Flu Season

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. government's Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 flu report showed the flu has further tightened its grip on the U.S. This season is now as intense as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System said they will be offering free flu vaccines on Friday and Saturday.

The free flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both days at a drive-thru clinic located at 431 E. Kennedy St. in Spartanburg.

The location is the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy on the Spartanburg County Foundation campus. 

Officials said anyone can show up and that no pre-registration or insurance is required.

