SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System said they will be offering free flu vaccines on Friday and Saturday.
The free flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both days at a drive-thru clinic located at 431 E. Kennedy St. in Spartanburg.
The location is the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy on the Spartanburg County Foundation campus.
Officials said anyone can show up and that no pre-registration or insurance is required.
