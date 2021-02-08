SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that officials had been collaborating with the Spartanburg, Union, and Cherokee County school districts to develop an efficient plan for the vaccination of school personnel as soon as vaccines are made available to those groups by the state.
SRHS said the school districts collected data indicating the number of school employees who would like to get the vaccine and then sent that information to the South Carolina Department of Education.
The hospital system said Spartanburg County schools, along with Union and Cherokee County schools, are ready to implement an efficient school employee vaccine rollout plan in conjunction with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and DHEC.
“Collectively, Spartanburg, Union, and Cherokee County schools have developed an efficient plan for vaccinating employees in consultation with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System - all we need now are the vaccines. We are optimistic that our partnership with SRHS and SCDHEC will expedite the opportunity for school district employees to receive vaccinations as soon as allocations are made available,” said Dr. Ron Garner, Chair, Spartanburg County School District Superintendents in a news release.
“Spartanburg Regional is eager to vaccinate more members of our community, and we are pleased to partner with school districts in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties to vaccinate educators when they become eligible, as determined by the state,” added David Church, chairman of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s COVID-19 Task Force, in the news release. “Our healthcare system’s ability to vaccinate school personnel will be dependent on the allocation we receive from the federal government.”
SRHS said more information will be provided once state officials determine when school personnel will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
