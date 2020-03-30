Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, officials with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System issued a statement about employee exposure to COVID-19.
The hospital said they are aware of several healthcare workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have acted quickly to notify any patient or employee, those people have come in contact with.
Instructions were given to those potentially exposed to the virus about self-monitoring and isolating in place.
Spartanburg Regional encourages people to continue practicing good hygiene by washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and staying at home.
Their full statement can be read below:
As this pandemic continues to spread throughout our state, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, just like all hospitals, is dealing with issues related to employee exposure.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is aware of several healthcare clinicians across our system who have tested positive for COVID-19. Spartanburg Regional is well-prepared to ensure the safety and protection of our patients, community and staff during these challenging times.
Spartanburg Regional worked quickly to examine each employee’s work schedule and notified any patient or fellow employee with whom they came in close contact, providing them with instructions about self-monitoring.
“Spartanburg Regional doctors, nurses and staff are on the frontlines of caring for our community each day. Often, that means placing themselves at greater risk for exposure to a variety of illnesses – from common colds and the flu to COVID-19,” said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer. “We are working with DHEC closely to make sure every appropriate action is being taken for the health of our patients, community and staff.”
Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.
Spartanburg Regional encourages residents to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough and staying at home.
More news: Spartanburg County motorcyclist dies after crash in Boiling Springs, coroner says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.