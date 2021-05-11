SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is remembering the life of oncologist Dr. Julian Josey who passed away on Monday at age 83.
According to Spartanburg Regional, Dr. Josey will be remembered for his skill as as a radiation oncologist, his talent with politics and fundraising, and his focus on the healing aspects of architecture.
The hospital system also mentioned how Dr. Josey was well known for his friendship with James Bearden and their impact on cancer care in the Spartanburg region. Together, their "friendship is credited with improving tens of thousands of lives across Spartanburg, Upstate South Carolina and beyond," said the hospital system.
To read Dr. Julian Josey's full story, click here.
