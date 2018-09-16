SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg Regional Health System is back up and running on full power Sunday morning after a downed tree kicked four of it’s five generators into play.
“There’s absolutely no impact on patient care. We’re able to continue all of our operations as usual. We did have to switch over to generators for about 2 1/2 hours,” said Chris Lombardozzi, SRHS Chief Medical Officer for Quality.
SRHS confirmed a tree that fell on a power line at nearby Serpentine Drive knocked out the power around 6 Sunday morning.
“There’s a flicker when we switch over to generator power. There’s a small flicker. It takes about 5-10 seconds then kicks back on. You’ll have some momentary blackness and then automatically lights start coming back on,” said Jeff Straub, Emergency Manager, SRHS.
Lombardozzi said Duke Energy had the hospital back on the power grid around 8:30 a.m.
He added the hospital is prepared for power outages like this before they happen.
“The beauty of this is because we practice and because we have multiple redundant systems that we’re prepared for this. I like to say when, not if. We prepare for it when. We expect these things to happen,” said Lombardozzi.
Lombardozzi confirmed SRHS took in 23 patients from coastal hospitals ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Straub said as a level one trauma center the staff knows they’ve got to be prepared for anything.
“We have to sustain operations in order for our community to still have that health care that they deserve and or need. We’re here during the storm regardless of our power weather goes out, we’ll be running on a generator. We feel pretty confident today everything will be back to normal. We know more rain bands are coming so we’re prepared regardless of how this falls out,” said Straub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.