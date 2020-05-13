SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced that their visitor restrictions will be a little less lenient for patients undergoing outpatient procedures.
One visitor will now be permitted to provide support for a patient undergoing a procedure that requires anesthesia or moderate-to-deep sedation.
Starting on May 13, the healthcare system will be screening both patients and support visitors upon entering. Questions will be answered and temperatures will be checked. Both will be required to wear face masks.
Support persons must follow social distancing protocols, and could be asked to wait in their vehicles. Should the patient need to stay overnight after surgery, the support person will not be allowed to stay.
Staff will provide updates via phone, including notification of discharge.
Temporary visitation restrictions at Spartanburg Regional facilities remain in place. Visitation continues to be limited to only three situations:
- End-of-life situations (for non-COVID-19 patients)
- Labor & Delivery
- NICU and pediatric patients
Those visitors will only be permitted to have two visitors at a time. They'll be given badges, which they'll be required to wear.
