Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg Regional say their drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed today due to inclement weather. 

The testing locations are located at sites in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties. 

The following sites will be closed on Friday, January 8: 

Spartanburg

The old Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership

1035 N. Church Street

Spartanburg, SC

Cherokee

Behind Cherokee Medical Center

1530 N. Limestone Street

Gaffney, SC

Union

Union Medical Center

322 W. South Street

Union, SC

Pelham

The former bank building across from Pelham Medical Center

2720 SC-14

Greer, SC

