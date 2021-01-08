Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg Regional say their drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed today due to inclement weather.
The testing locations are located at sites in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.
The following sites will be closed on Friday, January 8:
Spartanburg
The old Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership
1035 N. Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
Cherokee
Behind Cherokee Medical Center
1530 N. Limestone Street
Gaffney, SC
Union
Union Medical Center
322 W. South Street
Union, SC
Pelham
The former bank building across from Pelham Medical Center
2720 SC-14
Greer, SC
