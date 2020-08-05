Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, August 5, the City of Spartanburg will reopen all playgrounds, fitness pads and the Hot Spot Skate Park for regular use.
The city is asking everyone who uses the outdoor spaces to be responsible and adhere to health and safety guidelines.
Everyone is asked to continue social distancing and follow all hygiene recommendations.
Parents and children who are not feeling well are asked to avoid using the area.
The city says signage will be posted at each park reminding visitors of these guidelines.
More news: Students preview school year in SPBG District 2 during LEAP days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.