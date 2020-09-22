SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina ) – Spartanburg restaurant Ike’s Korner Grill has filed a lawsuit against the state of South Carolina and Gov. Henry McMaster, claiming that some of the governor’s executive orders and state of emergency declarations violate the state’s constitution.
Ike’s has been cited twice by SLED for non-compliance with the governor’s orders, including the mandatory mask requirements for restaurant workers and customers. The lawsuit argues that the mask order and other limitations on restaurants are “unconstitutional violations of the separation of powers requirement in the S.C. Constitution and a violation of the statutorily imposed limits on the duration of the Governor’s emergency powers.”
The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction against the governor’s orders and declarations, as well as an injunction against any similar orders from the governor, court costs and fees, and any other relief the court seems “just and proper.”
Click here to read the full lawsuit.
Attorneys for Ike’s owner, Neil Rodgers, have also filed a motion for the restaurant to receive a temporary injunction or restraining order against those executive orders they are calling into question.
Bryan Symmes, a spokesman for Gov. McMaster’s office had this to say about the matter:
“I won’t comment on any specific litigation, but I can say that as a former U.S. Attorney and Attorney General who has practiced law for over forty years, the Governor is confident in the constitutionality of the targeted, deliberate and limited measures that have been put in place to help stop the spread of the virus.”
Rodgers declined to make any further comment on the lawsuit.
