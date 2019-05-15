SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Converse College in Spartanburg, a traditionally all-women's school, is looking into offering co-ed undergraduate programs.
Founded in 1889, Converse is one of the oldest women's colleges in the country.
While they currently only offer undergraduate programs to women, the college does have co-ed graduate and doctorate programs.
According to the college's website, the proposed change comes after evaluating cultural shifts, population trends and students' changing expectations on engagement.
The school has hosted several town halls on campus to gain further insight from students, faculty and staff. A committee will be studying options to help expand enrollment, while also looking at a proposed name change.
By changing the name to Converse University, the school hopes to better display the recent additions of the co-ed doctorate program and expansions within the graduate school.
The school is still committed to continuing the tradition of single-gender housing, with a focus on co-curricular programs and experiences.
"Trends show that the average growth from admitting male students at historically all-female institutions boosts the enrollment of women by approximately 30% after two years," says the school's website.
The committee is scheduled to provide its feedback to the Board of Trustees by the end of 2019.
