SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -postponing Spartanburg County School District Three announced Friday they were postponing all varsity boys' basketball practices and games until January 18 after a learning that a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
"For the sake of all our students and staff’s safety, we will be following DHEC's recommendation to have all varsity basketball players considered close contacts quarantine," Aly Miles said.
All students within close contact of the student who tested positive have also been notified by Broome High School.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.