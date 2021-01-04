SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Three announced that all students will be headed back to classrooms five days a week beginning the week of January 11.
Students head back to class on after the holidays on Tuesday with K-4 through 8th grade attending in-person on Tuesday through Friday and high school on a hybrid schedule for the week.
Beginning January 11 and onward, the district said all students will attend in-person full time as long as health conditions allow.
The district is also asking parents of any students who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive to contact their child's school principal.
